Morakniv’s Companion outdoor knife comes with a lifetime warranty for just $13

Amazon offers the Morakniv Companion Fixed Blade Outdoor Knife for $13.01 Prime shipped. For comparison, normally these knives go for $17 and we’ve seen them fall to around $10.50 in one-day-only sales in the past. Morakniv offers a lifetime warranty on their knives so you know that it’ll always be covered should something go wrong. This setup includes a 4.1-inch fixed-blade knife made with Sandvik stainless steel. Plus, the included sheath allows you to carry it without worry of being cut. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Now, if you’re after a folding knife, this model is a great option at Amazon. At under $11 Prime shipped, it also comes in at under 4-inches long for an easier carry. Just keep in mind that it won’t be quite as high-quality as Morakniv’s offering from today’s lead deal.

However, for those who want to carry a multitool in their pocket, we have the best multi-tools from under $5 in our roundup. I carry a multi-tool from Leatherman on my belt every day and find more and more uses for it as time goes on.

Morakniv Companion Knife features:

Versatile fixed-blade outdoor knife with a 4.1-inch hardened Sandvik 12C27 stainless steel blade is ideal for carving, food prep, and cutting tinder

High-quality Swedish steel is razor sharp and exceptionally tough; stainless steel blade stays sharp longer than carbon steel, and is less prone to rust

Patterned, high-friction grip sits comfortably in the hand, for greater control, safety, and performance, especially in wet and cold conditions

