Morakniv’s Companion outdoor knife comes with a lifetime warranty for just $13

- Jan. 30th 2020 2:59 pm ET

Get this deal
$17 $13
0

Amazon offers the Morakniv Companion Fixed Blade Outdoor Knife for $13.01 Prime shipped. For comparison, normally these knives go for $17 and we’ve seen them fall to around $10.50 in one-day-only sales in the past. Morakniv offers a lifetime warranty on their knives so you know that it’ll always be covered should something go wrong. This setup includes a 4.1-inch fixed-blade knife made with Sandvik stainless steel. Plus, the included sheath allows you to carry it without worry of being cut. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Now, if you’re after a folding knife, this model is a great option at Amazon. At under $11 Prime shipped, it also comes in at under 4-inches long for an easier carry. Just keep in mind that it won’t be quite as high-quality as Morakniv’s offering from today’s lead deal.

However, for those who want to carry a multitool in their pocket, we have the best multi-tools from under $5 in our roundup. I carry a multi-tool from Leatherman on my belt every day and find more and more uses for it as time goes on.

Morakniv Companion Knife features:

  • Versatile fixed-blade outdoor knife with a 4.1-inch hardened Sandvik 12C27 stainless steel blade is ideal for carving, food prep, and cutting tinder
  • High-quality Swedish steel is razor sharp and exceptionally tough; stainless steel blade stays sharp longer than carbon steel, and is less prone to rust
  • Patterned, high-friction grip sits comfortably in the hand, for greater control, safety, and performance, especially in wet and cold conditions

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$17 $13
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Morakniv

Morakniv

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide