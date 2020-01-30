Nordstrom Rack’s The Nike Shop offers up to 60% off new sneakers, apparel, more

Jan. 30th 2020

Nordstrom Rack offers up to 60% off new Nike styles to boost your workouts. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on popular running shoes, sneakers, apparel, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. For men, the Odyssey React Running Shoes are on sale for $70 and originally were priced at $120. This style comes in an array of fun color options and have a flexible base that promotes a natural stride. I really like that this shoe features a cushioned insole for added comfort as well as a padded tongue and sides for support. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

For women, the Air Zoom Zero Tennis Shoes are another standout. They’re currently marked down to $73 and originally were priced at $130. These shoes are versatile to wear during casual outings or workouts and they come in great color options for spring.

