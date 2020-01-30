Cure the world with Pandemic: Legacy Season 2 at $38 (Reg. $50+)

Amazon is offering the Pandemic: Legacy Season 2 (Yellow Edition) for $38.18 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $80 though it’s generally been around $50-$65 on Amazon lately. This is one of the best prices we’ve tracked in months and is the lowest available. Pandemic is a board game in which you’re fighting a series of world-ending viruses, searching for the cure. You’ll take turns and each person has a unique job to do, so be sure to choose who you are wisely. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

For an original experience, the base Pandemic board game is $32 shipped right now on Amazon. I’ve played this version with my wife a few times and love the base game as it provides a nice segway into the expansion and legacy packs.

If you’re a fan of more simple games, why not just grab Uno? It’s $10 Prime shipped at Amazon and offers a unique tin-style that’s exclusive to Amazon.

Pandemic Legacy Season 2 features:

The epic follow up to the critically acclaimed Pandemic Legacy: season 1

Presents a unique spin on the classic Pandemic formula, with players adding supply cubes to the board to ward off the plague

Embark on a Globe spanning struggle for the survival of humanity filled with dramatic twists and shocking revelations

Your decisions carry over to future games, creating a unique world every time you play

