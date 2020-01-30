Cure the world with Pandemic: Legacy Season 2 at $38 (Reg. $50+)

- Jan. 30th 2020 2:27 pm ET

Get this deal
$50+ $38
0

Amazon is offering the Pandemic: Legacy Season 2 (Yellow Edition) for $38.18 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $80 though it’s generally been around $50-$65 on Amazon lately. This is one of the best prices we’ve tracked in months and is the lowest available. Pandemic is a board game in which you’re fighting a series of world-ending viruses, searching for the cure. You’ll take turns and each person has a unique job to do, so be sure to choose who you are wisely. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

For an original experience, the base Pandemic board game is $32 shipped right now on Amazon. I’ve played this version with my wife a few times and love the base game as it provides a nice segway into the expansion and legacy packs.

If you’re a fan of more simple games, why not just grab Uno? It’s $10 Prime shipped at Amazon and offers a unique tin-style that’s exclusive to Amazon.

Pandemic Legacy Season 2 features:

  • The epic follow up to the critically acclaimed Pandemic Legacy: season 1
  • Presents a unique spin on the classic Pandemic formula, with players adding supply cubes to the board to ward off the plague
  • Embark on a Globe spanning struggle for the survival of humanity filled with dramatic twists and shocking revelations
  • Your decisions carry over to future games, creating a unique world every time you play

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$50+ $38
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Toys & Hobbies

Toys & Hobbies

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide