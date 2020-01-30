Jump start nearly any vehicle with Stanley’s 1000A portable setup at $47

Walmart is offering the Stanley 1000/500A Jump Starter with 120 PSI Compressor (J5C09) for $47.09 shipped. For comparison, Amazon normally had this model for up to $80 before selling out. If you’ve ever walked out to a vehicle that had a dead battery due to a light that got left on or something similar, you’ll want to add this jump starter to your garage. It has 1000A peak capabilities which is enough juice to start nearly any vehicle. Plus, this portable jump starter doubles as a 120 PSI air compressor to assist you should a tire start to run low or go flat. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Just want to keep a tire inflator in the car in case of emergencies? Amazon’s #1 best-selling model is yours for $35 shipped. While it won’t jump start your car, it’ll easily inflate your flat tire.

However, you can save a few bucks by opting for this lower-powered 300A portable jump starter at $40 shipped on Amazon. It won’t pack the same punch as the Stanley model above, but it’s much smaller and easier to keep in your vehicle.

Stanley 1000A Portable Jump Starter features:

Delivers serious jump-starting power with 1000 peak amps and 500 instant starting amps

Reverse polarity alarm alerts when there is an improper connection; Connect the clamps to the battery, turn on the switch and start your vehicle. All Metal Powder Coated Clamps

Features a 120 PSI air compressor to help inflate tires with low pressure; High-powered LED light rotates 270 degrees to help you work in the dark

Built-in 12V DC outlet and USB port provide portable power for electronic devices; Includes a limited 1 year manufacturer warranty

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!