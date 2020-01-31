Barbour jacket, vests, dress shirts, more up to 45% off during Hautelook’s Sale

For three days only, Hautelook’s Barbour Flash Sale offers up to 45% off select jackets, vests, button-down shirts, polos, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. The men’s Ludlow Quilted Vest is on sale for $105, which is down from its original rate of $189. This vest features a classic design with a quilted detailing and suede accents that add a fun touch. It can easily be dressed up or down and it has a fashionable logo patch on the back that will standout with any outfit. Find the rest of our top picks from Hautelook below.

Another great option from this sale is the Tiree Waterproff Insulated Jacket that originally was priced at $399, however during the sale you can find it for $219. This jacket is great for transitioning weather and has a waterproof shell to keep you dry, in case you run into showers. It also has a stylish corduroy collar and gold details that elevate the jacket.

Our top picks from Barbour include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!