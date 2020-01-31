Cole Haan’s Flash Sale takes up to 60% off clearance items + free shipping

For a limited time only, Cole Haan takes up to 65% off sale items with hundreds of new arrivals. Prices are as marked. As always, customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Holland Venetian Loafers are on sale for $90, which is 50% off the original rate. These loafers feature a cushioned insole for added comfort and they’re lightweight. This style is very versatile and will pair nicely with jeans or slacks alike. Better yet? It features anti-microbial details to reduce odor and they’re available in two color options. Score even more deals by heading below the jump or you can find the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

