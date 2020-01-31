Oakley offers up to 50% off select sunglasses and apparel during its Flash Sale. Price are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Turbine Black Ink Sunglasses. This style is on sale for $83, which is down from its original rate of $166. This sporty style features a durable frame and 100% UV protection. They’re also lightweight, which won’t add pressure throughout the day. A unique sapphire lens that promotes clarity and enhances color. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Oakley or you can shop the entire sale here.

Another standout is the Roundhouse Short 2.5 Gloves that are currently marked down to $30, which is 50% off the original rate. These gloves are a perfect option for winter outings and they’re touchscreen accessible. Plus, you can choose from four color options.

Our top picks for men include:

