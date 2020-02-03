adidas Last Chance Event offers extra 30% off sale: Ultraboosts, slides, more

adidas takes an extra 30% off sale items with promo code LASTCHANCE at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on popular shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. The Adilette Cloudfoam Slides are currently marked down to just $9 and originally were priced at $25. These easy slip-on style shoes are great for warm weather outings and they’re available in several color options. They can be worn by both men or women and are waterproof, as well as quick-drying. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 1,000 reviews from adidas customers. Find the rest of our top picks from adidas below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Another standout is the Ultraboost 19 Running Shoes that are also on sale for just $88 and originally were priced at $180. This style comes in sizes for both men and women as well as an array of color options. These shoes were made for running with a flexible knit material to promote a natural stride. Plus, it features breathable, lightweight material for added comfort. Rated 4.7/5 stars with nearly 2,000 reviews.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include :

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!