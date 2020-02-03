ALDO Boot Flash Sale offers extra 30% off popular styles for winter

- Feb. 3rd 2020 1:48 pm ET

0

ALDO updates your boots with an extra 30% off popular styles. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $70 or more. The men’s Curwen Chelsea Boots are a standout from this sale. These boots will elevate any outfit and can be worn with jeans or slacks alike. Originally priced at $160, however during the sale you can find it for $112. You can choose from two color options and its slip-on style makes you get out the door in a breeze. Find the rest of our top picks from ALDO below.

Our top picks for men include:

Gear up for spring with the waterproof Brilasen Rubber Boots. This style is currently marked down to $46 and originally were priced at $65. Best of all, you can find them in three color options.

Our top picks for women include:

Best Fashion Deals

ALDO

