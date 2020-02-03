Banana Republic’s Flash Sale takes 40% off your purchase: Jeans, outerwear, more

For a limited time only, Banana Republic’s Flash Sale offers 40% off your purchase. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Now is a great time to update your denim for the transitioning seasons. The men’s Slim Luxe Traveler Jeans were made for comfort. These jeans are infused with stretch to promote mobility and give you extra room throughout the day. Better yet? It’s available in a perfect medium wash that can easily be dressed up or down and its straight hem can be rolled to show off your shoes. They’re currently on sale for just $77 and originally were priced at $129. Rated 4.8/5 stars from happy Banana Republic customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!