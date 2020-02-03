Upgrade your office with this high-back leather chair at $95 (Reg. $135+)

- Feb. 3rd 2020 7:15 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Flash Furniture High Back White Leather Executive Swivel Office Chair for $95 shipped in multiple colors. Normally $135 or more, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked for these colors and is the best available. If you’re stuck with a lower-quality chair at your home office, this is a fantastic upgrade. It’s made of leather and has a high back for great support. Plus, the elegant design gives your office an updated look. The chrome or rose gold stylings are perfect for any modern ambiance. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Save a few bucks when opting for this AmazonBasics office chair. While it’s not quite as nice as today’s lead deal, it’s $75, which saves you $20 over what you see above.

Another great option would be this midback office chair which is just $35 shipped. Just keep in mind the quality difference here, as it’ll likely not hold up quite as well as either of the items above.

Flash Furniture High Back Office Chair features:

  • Contemporary Office Chair
  • White LeatherSoft Upholstery
  • High Back Design
  • Built-In Lumbar Support
  • Tilt Lock Mechanism rocks/tilts the chair and locks in an upright position

