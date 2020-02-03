Hanes 5-pack Comfort Boxer Briefs for $9.33 Prime shipped at Amazon (Reg. $15)

Amazon is offering the Hanes Men’s 5-pack Comfort Soft Boxer Briefs in the color gray and black for $9.33 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $15, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These boxer briefs features a soft waistband and a tag-free design to promote comfort. It also has a leg band that keeps your boxers in place all-day as well as 100% cotton material. Rated 5/5 stars by over 50% of reviewers. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

Also, be sure to check out the Fruit of the Loom Essentials 6-pack of Casual Crew Socks for $8.25. To compare, these socks are regularly priced at $11. They are great for work boots, running shoes, or worn by themselves. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 3,000 reviews.

Hanes Comfort Soft Boxer Briefs feature:

ComfortSoft waistband – fabric covered design eliminates pinching and binding

Covered elastic waistband ensures consistent cotton fabric comfort throughout

Leg bands to keep boxer briefs in place

Tag-free for itch-free comfort

100% cotton and machine washable

