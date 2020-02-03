Kate Spade’s Surprise Sale is back! Save up to 75% off handbags, wallets, more

Kate Spade’s Surprise Sale offers up to 75% off select styles of handbags, wallets, jewelry, shoes, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. One of the most notable deals is the Dawn Laptop Bag that’s marked down to $69. For comparison, this bag is originally priced at $249. You can easily tote your 15-inch MacBook in this style and it comes with two straps for convenient carrying. Its all black exterior is very stylish and will pair well with almost any outfit. This is a great option for school, work, or traveling and it’s rated 4.2/5 stars from Kate Spade customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals from this event.

Our top picks from Kate Spade include:

