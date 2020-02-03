Keep your luggage and more safe with this 2-pack of combination locks at $6.50

Inies (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of Tacklife Luggage/Locker Combination Locks for $6.49 Prime shipped with the code VMT526RX at checkout. Down 35% from its regular going rate, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. If you have any upcoming travel plans or are just looking for a way to keep your gear safe when at the gym, these locks are great options. Offering 4-digit codes, you can easily customize it so that only you know the combination. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If a 3-digit combination will do, Master Lock has you covered. This 2-pack is just $6 Prime shipped, offering you a lower-cost way to keep your gear safe. Just keep in mind that a 4-digit combination is much more secure as it makes the code more complex to guess.

However, under $5.50 Prime shipped scores you a Master Lock Combination Padlock that’s far more secure than any of the other mentions here today. It won’t allow you to secure luggage, and is only a single lock, but it’ll cost you less than any other product here.

Tacklife Luggage Lock features:

4 digit combination password, provides more than 10,000 password combinations, crack time is ten times longer than general 3-digit padlocks

All metal-made construction, zinc alloy thickened lock body, solid metal code wheel, durable and corrosion resistant

Black & orange color, quick read window design, Which can accurately rotate the padlock nails, convenient read the correct password combination

