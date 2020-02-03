Stock up on TIDE/Gain laundry pods + more from $24 at Amazon (Up to 25% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 25% off Tide Power Pods and other laundry detergents. You can score a 61-pack of Tide PODS Ultra Oxi HE Turbo Laundry Detergent with 20.1-ounces of Downy In-Wash Scent Booster Beads for $25.55 shipped. This bundle is regularly closer to $32 and is now at the Amazon all-time low. Purchased separately, the detergent and the scent beads would run you roughly $33 right now. This detergent comes in the handy pod format (works in hot or cold water) with both color protector and “stain remover technology.” The Downy Unstopables In Wash Scent Booster gets thrown into to each load to add up to “12 weeks of freshness.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s laundry sale for additional Tide Pod bundle deals, hypoallergenic baby detergents, Gain Flings, and more. The deals start from under $24 with free shipping across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25.

Now if the scent booster bundles above are overkill for you, consider the 81-pack of Gain Flings pods instead at under $19 Prime shipped. While you won’t get the additional scent beads, You’ll score 20 additional loads of laundry with this option and you’ll save about $6 in the process. Otherwise, use your savings to grab some extra dryer sheets you were probably going to buy anyway.

Tide PODS HE Turbo Laundry Detergent:

6x cleaning power vs. leading OXI detergent (stain removal of 1 Tide PODS + Ultra OXI Pac vs. 6 doses of leading OXI liquid detergent, in standard machines)

Downy Unstopables In Wash Scent Booster adds 12 weeks of freshness that elevates the everyday (freshness out of storage)

Shake a little or a lot of Downy Unstopables laundry scent beads into the cap. Toss into the wash drum at the beginning of the wash before clothes, laundry detergent, and fabric softener

