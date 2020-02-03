Stock up on TIDE/Gain laundry pods + more from $24 at Amazon (Up to 25% off)

- Feb. 3rd 2020 9:04 am ET

Get this deal
25% off from $24
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 25% off Tide Power Pods and other laundry detergents. You can score a 61-pack of Tide PODS Ultra Oxi HE Turbo Laundry Detergent with 20.1-ounces of Downy In-Wash Scent Booster Beads for $25.55 shipped. This bundle is regularly closer to $32 and is now at the Amazon all-time low. Purchased separately, the detergent and the scent beads would run you roughly $33 right now. This detergent comes in the handy pod format (works in hot or cold water) with both color protector and “stain remover technology.” The Downy Unstopables In Wash Scent Booster gets thrown into to each load to add up to “12 weeks of freshness.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s laundry sale for additional Tide Pod bundle deals, hypoallergenic baby detergents, Gain Flings, and more. The deals start from under $24 with free shipping across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25.

Now if the scent booster bundles above are overkill for you, consider the 81-pack of Gain Flings pods instead at under $19 Prime shipped. While you won’t get the additional scent beads, You’ll score 20 additional loads of laundry with this option and you’ll save about $6 in the process. Otherwise, use your savings to grab some extra dryer sheets you were probably going to buy anyway. 

Tide PODS HE Turbo Laundry Detergent:

  • 6x cleaning power vs. leading OXI detergent (stain removal of 1 Tide PODS + Ultra OXI Pac vs. 6 doses of leading OXI liquid detergent, in standard machines)
  • Downy Unstopables In Wash Scent Booster adds 12 weeks of freshness that elevates the everyday (freshness out of storage)
  • Shake a little or a lot of Downy Unstopables laundry scent beads into the cap. Toss into the wash drum at the beginning of the wash before clothes, laundry detergent, and fabric softener

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
25% off from $24
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Tide

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard