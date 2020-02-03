Winix FresHome True HEPA Air Cleaners from $110 for today only (Reg. $150+)

Today only, Woot is offering the Winix FresHome P300 True HEPA Air Cleaner for $109.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Currently out of stock at Amazon where it has never gone for less than $127, this model sells for $147 from Home Depot and is now at the best price we can find. The P300 features 3-stage air cleaning with four fan speeds to take care of everything from dust and pollen to smoke, odors, and pet dander. It uses HEPA filtration and Plasmawave technology to maintain rooms up to 300-square feet in size. Rated 4+ stars from over 150 Amazon customers. More details below.

You’ll also find the larger 400-square foot model on sale at Woot today, but there are options for even less out there if you don’t need as much coverage. The hOmeLabs Air Purifier sells for $70 shipped right now at Amazon and carries even better reviews from over 570 Amazon customers. It also employs a very similar 3-stage filtration system but can only clean up to 194-square feet at a time.

For more price drops on household items, essentials and kitchenware, head over to our Home Goods Guide.

Winix FresHome P300 True HEPA Air Cleaner:

Winix’s midsize air purifier in the FresHome series, and is designed for optimal use in a large bedroom or living room. Featuring Winix’s 3-Stage Air Cleaning System, the P300 and P450 use an Activated Carbon Pre-Filter, True-HEPA air filtration, and Winix’s patented PlasmaWave Technology.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!