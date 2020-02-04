This 12-in-1 Digital Toaster Oven has a built-in air fryer for $60 (Reg. $80+)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Gourmia 12-in-1 Digital Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $59.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $100 at Best Buy, Amazon third-party sellers have this model starting at $80 with today’s offer being the lowest total we can find. Along with built-in AeroCrisp technology for air frying, this convection toaster oven features 13 cooking modes selectable at the touch of a button. It carries a 20.9-quart interior capacity, an adjustable thermostat, built-in timer, and a some accessories too: frying basket, oven rack, bake pan and the crumb tray. Rated 4+ stars from over 150 Amazon customers. More details below.

All things considered, most toaster ovens that also feature air frying capabilities usually land in the $120+ category like this Cuisinart or the Dash Chef Series. But if you already own a separate air fryer or just aren’t interested in that feature, you can get in for even less than today’s featured deal. This basic Black+Decker 4-slice toaster oven carries 4+ star ratings and sells for $36 shipped at Amazon.

Gourmia 12-in-1 Digital Air Fryer Toaster Oven:

Replace your countertop convection oven with this Gourmia stainless steel digital toaster air fryer. The 13 cook modes let you prepare favorite recipes with the touch of a button. This Gourmia stainless steel digital toaster air fryer features AeroCrisp technology, so you can deep-fry with up to 80 percent less oil for healthy meals.

