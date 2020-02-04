Ember’s Smart iPhone/Apple Watch-Controlled Tumbler drops to $90 ($170 value)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Ember Temperature Control Travel Mug for $89.99 shipped with a bonus $20 carry pouch. Matched on the official Best Buy eBay store but you won’t get the add-on bag. Regularly $150, this model fetches as much as $180 from Amazon third-party sellers and is now at the best price we can find. Today’s deal is also more than $10 below our previous mention and $90 under what Apple charges for the current generation model. Using built-in sensors, this mug will keep your beverages at the ideal temperature for up to 2-hours, or all day with the included charging coaster. The companion iPhone/Apple Watch/Android device app allows for custom temperature settings and the ability to choose a “name” for your mug, among other things. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of the Best Buy reviewers. More details below.

As we mentioned above, there is a newer model of the Ember Smart Travel Mug out there with the main differences between the two being an additional hour of battery life before the coaster charger is needed. All things considered, today’s deal is one of the more affordable options in this category with most products sitting in the $100+ range.

But if you don’t need your coffee mug to talk to your phone and carry a personalized name, a simple insulated travel tumbler will likely do the trick. This $15 RTIC Double Wall Vacuum Insulated Tumbler is a safe bet with over 7,000 Amazon customers leaving a 4+ star rating.

Ember Temperature Control Travel Mug:

Sip coffee or tea at the perfect temperature with this Ember temperature-controlled mug. The Ember app lets you create temperature presets and arrange for notifications, and it keeps your hot beverage at the ideal temperature to the last drop. Adjust the heat level of this Ember temperature-controlled mug by simply rotating the dial.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!