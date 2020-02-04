Trade your old phone in and get a new line to score up to $700 off Pixel 4/XL

- Feb. 4th 2020 5:14 pm ET

Verizon Wireless is offering the latest Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL at up to $500 off when you trade-in an eligible phone and activate a new line. Note: An activation fee of up to $40 may apply. Those who switch to Verizon and get an Unlimited plan will score a bonus $200 pre-paid MasterCard. This is up to $700 in savings, which makes the Pixel 4 as low as just $100 after all the discounts are factored in. Google’s Pixel 4 is the company’s latest and greatest, offering up a fantastic camera, great display, and vanilla Android software. Plus, Google promises to keep this device updated for at least 2-years from its release, meaning you’ve got a solid 1.5-years of guaranteed updates left. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Not a fan of trading in your old device or switching carriers? The Moto G7 at $200 is a fantastic option. While it doesn’t offer Google’s great camera or the guaranteed software updates, it does pack Alexa built-in. Plus, it’s factory unlocked to use on just about any carrier.

Should you opt for today’s lead deal, put your savings to work by grabbing the Pixel Stand. It’s available on Amazon for $75 and keeps your phone at eye level so you can easily view it or change settings while it charges. Learn more about the Pixel Stand in our hands-on review.

Google Pixel 4 features:

Pixel 4 can take a picture of the Milky Way with one tap, in Night Sight mode. It’s called astrophotography, and it’s one of the many features that make Pixel one of the best low-light cameras in the galaxy. Adjust the exposure balance of your photos before you take the shots. Powerful controls let you manipulate the color and exposure of the different elements in your picture.

