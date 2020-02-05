Rocketbook’s iOS/Android-compatible Notebook bundle drops to $30 (38% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook bundle for $29.98 shipped. Regularly $48, this is matching the Amazon all-time low we saw for one day on November of last year and the best price we can find. This bundle includes a pair of Rocketbook Smart Notebooks (Executive 6 x 8.8-inches and Mini 3.5 x 5.5-inches) with two Pilot Frixion pens, and some microfiber cloths. Not only does this book wipe clean with a damp cloth, but you can also beam your notes to various cloud services using the free iOS/Android app. You can also take advantage of the company’s smart titles, smart search, and email transcription “for easier naming and searching of your notes.” Rated 4+ stars from over 500 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the smart features on today’s lead deal aren’t going to be useful for you, a package of basic notebooks might do the trick. You can grab a 5-pack (500-pages total) of AmazonBasics College Ruled Wirebound Spiral Notebooks for $12.99 Prime shipped. You can knock a few more cents off opting for Subscribe & Save on the listing page. While you won’t be able to wipe these pages clean, you get significantly more of them for less than half the price. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds.

Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook:

No more wasting paper – These notebooks can be used endlessly by wiping clean with a damp cloth

Blast your handwritten notes to popular cloud services like Google drive, Dropbox, Evernote, box, OneNote, slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook Application for iOS and Android

Allow 15 seconds for ink from any Pilot Frixion pen, marker, or highlighter to dry in order for it to bond to our specialized pages

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!