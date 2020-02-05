Rocketbook’s iOS/Android-compatible Notebook bundle drops to $30 (38% off)

- Feb. 5th 2020 8:28 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook bundle for $29.98 shipped. Regularly $48, this is matching the Amazon all-time low we saw for one day on November of last year and the best price we can find. This bundle includes a pair of Rocketbook Smart Notebooks (Executive 6 x 8.8-inches and Mini 3.5 x 5.5-inches) with two Pilot Frixion pens, and some microfiber cloths. Not only does this book wipe clean with a damp cloth, but you can also beam your notes to various cloud services using the free iOS/Android app. You can also take advantage of the company’s smart titles, smart search, and email transcription “for easier naming and searching of your notes.” Rated 4+ stars from over 500 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the smart features on today’s lead deal aren’t going to be useful for you, a package of basic notebooks might do the trick. You can grab a 5-pack (500-pages total) of AmazonBasics College Ruled Wirebound Spiral Notebooks for $12.99 Prime shipped. You can knock a few more cents off opting for Subscribe & Save on the listing page. While you won’t be able to wipe these pages clean, you get significantly more of them for less than half the price. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds.

Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook:

  • No more wasting paper – These notebooks can be used endlessly by wiping clean with a damp cloth
  • Blast your handwritten notes to popular cloud services like Google drive, Dropbox, Evernote, box, OneNote, slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook Application for iOS and Android
  • Allow 15 seconds for ink from any Pilot Frixion pen, marker, or highlighter to dry in order for it to bond to our specialized pages

