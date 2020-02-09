Get six First Alert smoke alarms for $39 in today’s Gold Box (Reg. $50)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a 6-pack of First Alert Smoke Detector Alarms for $38.92 shipped. Regularly $50 or more, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we’ve seen. It may be time to outfit your home with new smoke alarms, and this 6-pack will certainly do the job. Be sure to note that these are hardwired models, so you’ll need a white or neutral wire to connect today’s deal. Notable features here include an 85-decibel alarm and single-button functionality to silence and test. Today’s bundle is ideal if you want a matching set of smoke alarms throughout your home. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
First Alert Smoke Detector Alarms feature:
- Equipped with an ionization sensor, this smoke alarm reliably detects smoke from fast flaming fires and alerts you with an 85 decibel alarm
- To ensure complete protection make sure to place one on each level of your home and in each bedroom
- Can connect to other compatible BRK or First Alert smoke detectors, to ensure all alarms will sound when smoke is detected
