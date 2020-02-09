Get six First Alert smoke alarms for $39 in today’s Gold Box (Reg. $50)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a 6-pack of First Alert Smoke Detector Alarms for $38.92 shipped. Regularly $50 or more, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we’ve seen. It may be time to outfit your home with new smoke alarms, and this 6-pack will certainly do the job. Be sure to note that these are hardwired models, so you’ll need a white or neutral wire to connect today’s deal. Notable features here include an 85-decibel alarm and single-button functionality to silence and test. Today’s bundle is ideal if you want a matching set of smoke alarms throughout your home. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

First Alert Smoke Detector Alarms feature:

Equipped with an ionization sensor, this smoke alarm reliably detects smoke from fast flaming fires and alerts you with an 85 decibel alarm

To ensure complete protection make sure to place one on each level of your home and in each bedroom

Can connect to other compatible BRK or First Alert smoke detectors, to ensure all alarms will sound when smoke is detected

