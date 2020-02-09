Get six First Alert smoke alarms for $39 in today’s Gold Box (Reg. $50)

- Feb. 9th 2020 8:22 am ET

$39
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a 6-pack of First Alert Smoke Detector Alarms for $38.92 shipped. Regularly $50 or more, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we’ve seen. It may be time to outfit your home with new smoke alarms, and this 6-pack will certainly do the job. Be sure to note that these are hardwired models, so you’ll need a white or neutral wire to connect today’s deal. Notable features here include an 85-decibel alarm and single-button functionality to silence and test. Today’s bundle is ideal if you want a matching set of smoke alarms throughout your home. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

First Alert Smoke Detector Alarms feature:

  • Equipped with an ionization sensor, this smoke alarm reliably detects smoke from fast flaming fires and alerts you with an 85 decibel alarm
  • To ensure complete protection make sure to place one on each level of your home and in each bedroom
  • Can connect to other compatible BRK or First Alert smoke detectors, to ensure all alarms will sound when smoke is detected

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$39
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
First Alert

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp