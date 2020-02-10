Lululemon’s February We Made Too Much Deals offer up to 50% off jackets, more

- Feb. 10th 2020 3:25 pm ET

0

Lululemon’s February’s We Made Too Much Sale offers up to 50% off hundreds of items. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Looking for a layering piece for winter? The Tundra Trek 1/2-Zip Pullover for men is on sale for $59 and originally was priced at $148. This pullover comes in two color options and can be worn year-round with shorts, joggers, or jeans alike. It’s also nice to place over long-sleeve shirts or worn under jackets and vests. Find the rest of our top picks from Lululemon below.

The men’s City Sweat Jogger Fleece Pants are on sale for $59 and originally was priced at $118. These pants are sweat-wicking and breathable for added comfort and come in two color options. They also have a drawstring waist so you can adjust them to your liking.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Lululemon

Lululemon

About the Author