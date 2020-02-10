Lululemon’s February We Made Too Much Deals offer up to 50% off jackets, more

Lululemon’s February’s We Made Too Much Sale offers up to 50% off hundreds of items. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Looking for a layering piece for winter? The Tundra Trek 1/2-Zip Pullover for men is on sale for $59 and originally was priced at $148. This pullover comes in two color options and can be worn year-round with shorts, joggers, or jeans alike. It’s also nice to place over long-sleeve shirts or worn under jackets and vests. Find the rest of our top picks from Lululemon below.
The men’s City Sweat Jogger Fleece Pants are on sale for $59 and originally was priced at $118. These pants are sweat-wicking and breathable for added comfort and come in two color options. They also have a drawstring waist so you can adjust them to your liking.
Our top picks for men include:
- City Sweat Pullover Hoodie Fleece $49 (Orig. $118)
- Tundra Trek Vest $49 (Orig. $128)
- Fast and Free Long Sleeve $49 (Orig. $78)
- Tundra Trek 1/2 Zip $59 (Orig. $148)
- City Sweat Jogger Fleece $59 (Orig. $118)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- 28-inch Speed Up Tights $79 (Orig. $108)
- Radiant Jacket $89 (Orig. $118)
- Sit In Lotus Wrap II $109 (Orig. $148)
- Down For It All Vest $99 (Orig. $148)
- Outrun Elements 1/2-Zip Pullover $59 (Orig. $98)
- …and even more deals…
