The Mongoose Expo Scooter is perfect for off-roading + more at $49 (Reg. $80+)

Amazon is offering the Mongoose Expo Scooter for $49 shipped. Also at Walmart. Regularly $99 direct, Amazon has sold it for around $80 recently and this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. While it’s still a bit chilly out, spring is just around the corner. This scooter is perfect for all weather and road conditions, thanks to its all-metal build and rubber tires. The wide deck is perfect for balancing, and the handlebar-based braking system ensures that your young ones will be able to easily come to a stop. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
With your savings, grab Amazon’s #1 best-selling helmet. You’ll want your kids to stay safe when they’re out riding this new toy, so why not spend just a fraction of your savings to keep them that way? It’s just $19 Prime shipped, making it a budget-friendly safety solution.
However, when you opt for the Razer A Kick Scooter at under $30 shipped, you’ll save even more. It’s $20 below today’s lead deal, making it perfect for those on stricter spending routines. Just keep in mind that the deck isn’t quite as wide and the tires won’t handle off-roading as easily.
Mongoose Expo Scooter features:
- 12 inch air tires perform well when riding on paved and unpaved surfaces
- Wide foot deck for balance and stability while coasting
- Caliper hand brake offer confident speed control
- BMX freestyle rotor and axle pegs make for a trick ready scooter
