The Mongoose Expo Scooter is perfect for off-roading + more at $49 (Reg. $80+)

- Feb. 12th 2020 11:40 am ET

Get this deal
$80+ $49
0

Amazon is offering the Mongoose Expo Scooter for $49 shipped. Also at Walmart. Regularly $99 direct, Amazon has sold it for around $80 recently and this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. While it’s still a bit chilly out, spring is just around the corner. This scooter is perfect for all weather and road conditions, thanks to its all-metal build and rubber tires. The wide deck is perfect for balancing, and the handlebar-based braking system ensures that your young ones will be able to easily come to a stop. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

With your savings, grab Amazon’s #1 best-selling helmet. You’ll want your kids to stay safe when they’re out riding this new toy, so why not spend just a fraction of your savings to keep them that way? It’s just $19 Prime shipped, making it a budget-friendly safety solution.

However, when you opt for the Razer A Kick Scooter at under $30 shipped, you’ll save even more. It’s $20 below today’s lead deal, making it perfect for those on stricter spending routines. Just keep in mind that the deck isn’t quite as wide and the tires won’t handle off-roading as easily.

Mongoose Expo Scooter features:

  • 12 inch air tires perform well when riding on paved and unpaved surfaces
  • Wide foot deck for balance and stability while coasting
  • Caliper hand brake offer confident speed control
  • BMX freestyle rotor and axle pegs make for a trick ready scooter

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$80+ $49
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
Sports-Fitness Mongoose

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide