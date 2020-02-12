The Mongoose Expo Scooter is perfect for off-roading + more at $49 (Reg. $80+)

Amazon is offering the Mongoose Expo Scooter for $49 shipped. Also at Walmart. Regularly $99 direct, Amazon has sold it for around $80 recently and this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. While it’s still a bit chilly out, spring is just around the corner. This scooter is perfect for all weather and road conditions, thanks to its all-metal build and rubber tires. The wide deck is perfect for balancing, and the handlebar-based braking system ensures that your young ones will be able to easily come to a stop. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

With your savings, grab Amazon’s #1 best-selling helmet. You’ll want your kids to stay safe when they’re out riding this new toy, so why not spend just a fraction of your savings to keep them that way? It’s just $19 Prime shipped, making it a budget-friendly safety solution.

However, when you opt for the Razer A Kick Scooter at under $30 shipped, you’ll save even more. It’s $20 below today’s lead deal, making it perfect for those on stricter spending routines. Just keep in mind that the deck isn’t quite as wide and the tires won’t handle off-roading as easily.

Mongoose Expo Scooter features:

12 inch air tires perform well when riding on paved and unpaved surfaces

Wide foot deck for balance and stability while coasting

Caliper hand brake offer confident speed control

BMX freestyle rotor and axle pegs make for a trick ready scooter

