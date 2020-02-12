Moosejaw’s Winter Clearance Event takes up to 40% off: The North Face, UGG, more

Moosejaw’s Winter Clearance offers up to 40% off top brands including The North Face, Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, Marmot, UGG, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. For men, The North Face Thermoball Full-Zip Jacket is on sale from $99, which is $100 off the original rate. This jacket is highly packable, which is very convenient, and it’s lightweight which is great for layering. Its zippered pockets make it easy to store essentials and it’s completely waterproof, which is great for outdoor adventures. Find the rest of our top picks from Moosejaw below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, The North Face Campshire Jacket is another standout. This style can easily be dressed up or down and will look nice with jeans or leggings alike. Better yet, it’s currently marked down to $84 and originally was priced at $120.

Our top picks for women include:

