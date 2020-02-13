Apple now offers its 16-inch MacBook Pro officially refurbished from $2,039

Apple is now offering the 16-inch MacBook Pro in official refurbished condition with prices from $2,039 shipped for the 2.6GHz/16GB/512GB model. As usual, Apple ships its officially refurbished gear with a 1-year warranty and all original accessories. The 16-inch MacBook Pro brings an all-new keyboard into the mix, along with a larger and higher-resolution display for an upgraded experience. Apple is offering models ranging from the base specs all the way to higher-end i9 variants with upgraded RAM, storage, and graphics. You’ll also score four Thunderbolt 3 ports here and a 100Wh battery designed to last you all day. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Normally this MacBook starts its pricing at $2,399, and for comparison, the lowest that we’ve seen Amazon offer it is $2,099. However, we have seen it fall to $2,000 one time in new condition before in a limited sale.

Now, with your savings here, be sure to grab some must-have accessories. My go-to USB-C hub is from HyperDrive and is currently available for $66.50 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. It packs HDMI, SD, microSD, USB 3.0, and even USB-C Power Delivery passthrough charging so you don’t truly use any side ports while gaining missing capabilities.

Looking for other great Apple deals? Be sure to head on over to our constantly updating Apple guide for additional sales on iPads, accessories, and much more.

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro features:

Ninth-generation 8-Core Intel Core i7/i9 Processor

Stunning 16-inch Retina Display with True Tone technology

Touch Bar and Touch ID

Ultrafast SSD

Six-speaker system with force-cancelling woofers

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!