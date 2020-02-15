Your next Fossil watch is on sale at Amazon, prices start at $79 (Reg. up to $149)

- Feb. 15th 2020 10:16 am ET

0

Amazon is offering the Fossil Nate Quartz Stainless Steel and Metal Watch for $86.09 shipped. That’s $28 off the typical rate there and is the best price we can find right now. This stainless steel watch pairs black and gray to deliver a stealthy appearance. Stopwatch functionality is in tow, allowing time tracking using three separate dials for hours, minutes and seconds. Water resistance can handle depths of up to 165-feet make it a great option that will fare well when swimming or showering. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to for more Fossil watch deals.

We also spotted Fossil’s Grant Stainless Steel and Leather Watch for $79.14 shipped. That’s up to $70 off recent pricing there and is within $6 of the lowest price we have tracked. This watch delivers a classic Fossil design with a 44mm case, quartz movement, and genuine leather band. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Do neither of the watches above match your style? Have a look at Timex’s Weekender Watch for $45. Features a leather band with buckle closure, three chronograph sundials, and more. It’s water resistant for up to 100-feet.

Fossil Nate Watch features:

  • Case size: 50mm; Band size: 24mm; quartz movement with 3-hand analog display; mineral crystal face; imported
  • Black plated stainless steel case; black dial with date window and gunmetal tone Arabic numerals

