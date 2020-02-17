PUMA’s Private Sale takes up to 70% off running shoes, apparel, more from $13

- Feb. 17th 2020 8:45 am ET

0

PUMA’s Private Sale offers up to 70% off exclusive styles. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the ProCat Duffel Bag for just $15. To compare, this bag was originally priced at $40. If you’re looking for a gym bag, this is a great option. It features a spacious interior and a cushioned shoulder strap for comfort. Its separate shoe compartment, keeps the rest of your essentials clean and it also has a large front pocket to store items you may need quickly. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from PUMA.

Our top picks for men include:

Another standout from this sale is the women’s Prowl Alt Fade Training Shoes. Originally priced at $65, however during the sale you can find them for just $30. These shoes were designed to be flexible for a natural stride as well as it features a cushioned insole for comfort.

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
puma

puma

About the Author