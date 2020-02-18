Macy’s The North Face Sale takes 40% off jackets, vests, accessories, more

Macy’s offers 40% off select North Face gear including popular jackets, pullovers, vests, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. The men’s Gordon Lyons Full Zip Vest is a must-have from this sale. Originally priced at $89, however during the sale you can find it for $53. This vest is lightweight and perfect for layering. I also love that you can easily dress it up or down with jeans or slacks alike. It features a nice chest logo that adds a pop of style and three zippered hand pockets lets you store essentials. Best of all? You can choose from two versatile color options. Find the rest of our top picks from Macy’s North Face Sale below and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

