This highly-rated digital postal scale is a #1 best-seller at under $10

- Feb. 19th 2020 12:44 pm ET

Amazon is offering the ACCUTECK Digital Postal Scale for $9.78 Prime shipped. Also at Walmart. Regularly up to $15, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you find yourself shipping items often, then a quality scale is an absolute necessity. This model can weigh up to 50-pounds and breaks the weight down into either 0.1- or 0.2-ounce increments. Not only can this scale weigh packages, but also letters, items, and just about anything else that’s under 50-pounds. Plus, since it’s both battery-powered and can run off the included power adapter, you can use this scale just about anywhere. Rated 4.8/5 stars from thousands and is a #1 best-seller.

For smaller applications, this miniature scale is a great option. Just keep in mind it has a maximum weight rating of 600-grams or about 1.5-pounds. This is better when weighing things like letters or small packages, as it gives you accurate readings in grams, something that today’s lead deal doesn’t do. Plus, at around $7.50 Prime shipped, it saves you a bit over the sale above.

However, should you opt for today’s lead deal, then be sure to use some of your savings on this roll of shipping tape. I only buy Scotch’s Heavy Duty Shipping Tape, as it’s the best that I’ve found. At right around $3 Prime shipped, it’s a no-brainer add-on should you mail things often.

ACCUTECK Digital Postal Scale features:

  • Fold up mailer holder–stand upright to 90 degrees for rolling tubes and irregular packages
  • Capacity–up to 50lbs, sensitivity–0.1oz（0-25lb), 0.2oz(25-50lb), reading modes–pounds/ounces, ounces, kilograms/grams, grams
  • Key functions–tare(allow you to reset the display to 0.0), hold (especially for weighing a over-sized item)

