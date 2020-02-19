Crocs 24-Hour Flash Sale is live! Save 40% off select clogs, sneakers, more

Today only, Crocs takes 40% off select styles including popular clogs, sneakers, and more. Discount is applied in cart. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. One of Crocs’ best-selling Baya Clogs are on sale for $31 and originally were priced at $45. These shoes are gender neutral, which means anyone can wear them, and they’re available in several color options. Its water-resistant material is also extremely lightweight and they’re even buoyant. Best of all? They are cushioned for comfort and are completely flexible for a natural stride. With nearly 3,000 reviews from Crocs customers, these clogs are rated 4.6/5 stars. Find even more deals by heading below the jump and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide for additional deals today.

