Nautica takes 50% off all t-shirts, sweatshirts, and sweatpants from $8

For a limited time only, Nautica offers 50% off tees, sweatshirts, and sweatpants. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the men’s Solid Short Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt that’s marked down to just $8. For comparison, this t-shirt was originally priced at $20. You can easily wear this shirt with jeans, shorts, joggers, or khakis alike. It’s available in an array of color options and the contrasting logo adds a pop of style. With nearly 900 reviews from Nautica customers, this style is rated 4.8/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks from Nautica below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

