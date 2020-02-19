This 66-foot LED strip is remote controlled for just $9 at Amazon (Reg. $20)

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TaoTronics 66-foot LED String Lights with Remote Control for $8.99 Prime shipped with the code NLCQ7GHK at checkout. This is down from its regular going rate of $20 and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re looking for a way to spruce up any room, this is it. You’ll net 66-feet of lighting coverage here that are easily controlled through the bundled remote. Plus, the strip is waterproof, meaning you can even use it outdoors or in places like bathrooms or kitchens. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Update 2/19 @ 1:9 PM: XHUS (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Aukey Dimmable Bedside Lamp for $37.49 shipped when the code 8R2IGTO5 is used checkout. Down from its regular going rate of $50, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Given that you’re saving $11 here, why not use $10 of that to get this 45-pack of clear strip light hangers. It’s Command brand, meaning you’ll be able to easily remove them once the time comes. Plus, the strong adhesive won’t leave any residue on your wall when removed.

Do you just need a small string of LED fairy lights? This strip is around 6-feet long and is great for smaller applications. At under $4 Prime shipped, it’s the perfect option for more budget-conscious buyers.

TaoTronics LED String Light features:

Bendy material have massive compatibility, moldable copper wire is surprisingly soft and flexible thus can be wrapped around almost anything

More control with advanced rf technology, The upgraded Remote control with strong penetrability covers a working range of 66 ft/ 20 m

8 levels of brightness for different occasions, Adjustable speed and blinking allow for versatile usage under various circumstances

Memorizes the mode you previously used to rapidly access your favorite style of lighting, Enough length allows

