Amazon 1-day dog bed/blanket sale up to 25% off with deals from $13

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 25% off PetFusion dog beds and premium pet blankets. From blankets specifically for your furry little guy to several sizes of orthopedic dog beds, there are loads of notable deals on PetFusion gear for your pups. The PetFusion Ultimate Dog Bed is on sale for $89.96 shipped. Regularly $120, today’s deal is the lowest we have tracked outside of a couple limited offers over the last couple years at Amazon. This model measures out at 36 by 28-inches and can easily accomodate up to 100-pounds of puppy. It is made of solid 4-inch memory foam, but most importantly, the removable cover is machine-washable. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 6,000 Amazon customers. Head below for additional deals on dog beds and blankets.

If the 36-inch, 100-pound model is overkill for your little guy, the 25 by 20-inch model is also on sale for $50.36. Regularly up to $70, this is the lowest price we can find and a new 2020 low.

But there are also some comfy doggie blankets in today’s sale as well. The reversible micro plus PetFusion Premium Pet Blanket for dogs and cats is now starting from $12.76 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $16, this is a new Amazon all-time low on this machine-washable pet blanket. Ships with a 1-year warranty and a 4+ star rating. Shop the rest of today’s sale right here.

PetFusion Ultimate Dog Bed:

Solid memory foam with a waterproof liner to protect your investment. Great for dogs of all ages and especially helpful for mature and older dogs who begin to have sore joints and arthritis. Water resistant to significantly slow absorption before reaching the waterproof inner liner. Two zipper compartments (1 for foam, 1 for bolster) to make removal easier. And a breathable / skin contact safe material that your dog will love.

