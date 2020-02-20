Anker’s Nebula Mars II Pro Projector hits second-best price at $460 (Save $90)

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering its Nebula Mars II Pro Projector for $459.99 shipped. That’s $90 off the typical rate there and is a price that’s only been beaten once since its debut. Despite being a portable projector, this offering delivers a full 720p image and lasts 3-hours when fully charged. Dual 10W audio drivers provide “sensational surround sound and deep, resonant bass.” It runs Android, allowing you to directly download your favorite apps and leave streaming media players behind. Inputs include HDMI and USB. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Save a bundle more when you’re willing to give up a bit of clarity for Optoma’s LV130 Mini Projector at $250. It’s capable of producing a 480p picture up to 4.5-hours on a single charge. The LED light source is made to last throughout 30,000-hours of use.

No matter which portable projector you end up with, the $12 Cable Matters Retractable HDMI Cable will nicely compliment your purchase. That’s because it collapses when not in use, ensuring it’s easy to tote wherever you’re headed.

Anker Nebula Mars II Pro features:

Brighter is Better: DLP IntelliBright technology projects a radiant 500-ANS-lumen image at razor-sharp 720p for breathtaking video clarity.

Cinematic Sound: Dual 10W audio drivers work together to deliver sensational surround sound and deep, resonant bass for a truly immersive outdoor projector movie experience.

