Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad 128GB falls to a new low of $320 (Reg. up to $429)

AllDayZip via Google Shopping is offering the 10.2-inch iPad 128GB Wi-Fi for $319.99 shipped with the code EKPQZG at checkout. Regularly $429, we normally see this iPad fall down to $330, which is what it is on Amazon right now. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad offers Apple Pencil support, works with the Smart Keyboard, and packs a fairly large display. You’ll also get an A10 Fusion chip, 8MP camera, and support for 1080p HD recording. Learn more in our hands-on coverage.

Looking to save even more? Amazon is offering the 32GB model for $249 right now, which you can learn about in our deal coverage here. Just keep in mind that, while you’re saving quite a bit of cash, this version doesn’t hold nearly as many photos, documents, and applications.

Should you opt for today’s lead deal, however, why not use some of your savings to make your life a bit easier? Anker’s 10-foot MFi-certified Lightning Cable is just $12 Prime shipped. This will give you extra reach when chilling on the couch or in bed, considering that most cords are only around 3-feet in length.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad features:

The new iPad combines the power and capability of a computer with the ease of use and versatility you’d never expect from one. And now it’s even more versatile, with a larger 10.2‑inch Retina display, support for the full-size Smart Keyboard, and the amazing new capabilities of iPadOS. It’s unbelievably fun. And unmistakably iPad.

10.2-inch Retina display

A10 Fusion chip

8MP back camera, 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera

Up to 10 hours of surﬁng the web on Wi‑Fi, watching video, or listening to music

Up to 9 hours of surﬁng the web using cellular data network

