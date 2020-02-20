Converse Boot Flash Sale offers 50% off select styles from just $35

Converse Flash Sale takes 50% off select boots with promo code 50BOOTS at checkout. Converse Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. The Chuck Taylor All Star High Top Waterproof Boots are currently marked down to $50 and originally were priced at $100. These boots are completely waterproof, which is great for the upcoming spring showers and they have a rigid outsole to promote traction. This style can be worn by both men or women and it also features reflective features to keep you visible in low light. Find the rest of our top picks from Converse below.

Another standout from this sale is the Crafted Boot Chuck Taylor that’s also marked down to $50 and originally was priced at $100. This boot was designed to have an explorer look that’s fashionable for this season. It also features a cushioned insole for added comfort and you can choose from two versatile color options. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Converse customers.

Our top picks from Converseinclude:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!