Enjoy your morning cup of coffee with this $20 single-serve brewer (Reg. $50)

PRO Care (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Sboly Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker for $19.97 Prime shipped with the code M8P4DZWZ and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its going rate of $50, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. This coffee maker uses the beloved K-Cups for brewing, meaning that there are a plethora of flavors available. It makes a cup of coffee in just 90-seconds, which is perfect for those who have hectic mornings. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

With your savings, be sure to grab this 20-pack of K-Cups. It offers a variety of flavors for just $14 Prime shipped, allowing you to really hone in on what flavor you really enjoy.

However, opting for this 4-pack of reusable K-Cups is an even better option. At just $11 Prime shipped, you’ll save even more. But the real savings comes in the fact that you can use your own coffee instead of having to buy the pre-made K-Cups from the store.

Sboly Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker features:

SUPER EASY ONE BUTTON OPPERATION & FAST BREWING TECHNOLOGY- One button to start brewing either coffee grounds or K cups simplifies your morning routine to give you a cup of flavorful hot coffee. This machine features an extremely quick brewing time, the coffee comes out hot up to 169°F in just 90 seconds, this will save you time to savor a hot smooth fresh brew be for you start the day.

