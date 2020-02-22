Amazon has the HomeKit Arlo Baby Monitor at an all-time low of $85 (Reg. $120)

Amazon is offering the HomeKit-enabled Arlo Baby Monitor for $84.99 shipped. Down from its regular going rate of up to $120, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and beats our previous mention by $15. This HomeKit-enabled security camera is designed specifically with parents in mind. It features 2-way audio, night vision, air sensors, a night light, and even has a lullaby player built-in to help your young one fall asleep. Plus, it also works with Alexa if you’re not on the Apple train. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Looking for something a bit more budget-friendly? Check out Wyze Cam Pan. It’s available for around $38 shipped at Amazon and offers full-room coverage in a single camera. Just use the app to pan and tilt the lens and body so you can see everything that’s going on in your little one’s room.

However, should you opt for today’s lead deal, be sure to grab this clip for it. It allows you to mount the Arlo Baby Monitor just about anywhere a clip can attach to, and the ball head pivots the camera to have an even wider range of view. At $11.50 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, it’s a no-brainer purchase.

Arlo Baby Monitor features:

1080P HD video quality – view live or recorded videos in excellent detail and rich color, FROM anywhere in the world

2-Way wireless talk – comfort and talk to your baby from anywhere, whether you’re at the office or in the living room

Advanced night vision – Near-invisible infrared LEDs let you see your baby clearly even in total darkness

Works with Alexa, Apple Home Kit; Google Assistant, IFTTT

Lullaby player and night light

