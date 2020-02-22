Game with Sceptre’s Curved 24-inch 144Hz FHD Monitor for $140 (New low), more

Amazon is offering the Sceptre 24-inch Curved 1080p 144Hz Monitor (C248B-144R) for $139.97 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon price we have tracked by $18. If you’ve been wanting to add a curved screen to your gaming setup, this monitor is worth a look. It sports a 144Hz refresh rate and support for AMD FreeSync, which aims to deliver smooth video and keep up with fast-paced games. Inputs include HDMI, DisplayPort, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another monitor on sale.

We also spotted the Acer 23.6-inch Curved 1080p 144Hz Monitor (ED242QR) for $140 shipped at Newegg. That’s $40 off what its been averaging and is a match for the lowest price we’ve tracked. DisplayPort, HDMI, and DVI inputs can be found along the back. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

No matter which display you decide on, a pack of Endust Screen Wipes for $5 is bound to pair nicely with it. A total of 42-wipes come in the package, each of which is pre-moistened. A soft, non-abrasive alcohol is used which “dries streak free.”

Sceptre 24-inch Curved Monitor features:

24-inch 1800R Curved Gaming Monitor 1920 x 1080 Resolution

Up to 144Hz Refresh Rate AMD FreeSync Compatible

HDMI, DVI, DisplayPort

