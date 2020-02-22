Game with Sceptre’s Curved 24-inch 144Hz FHD Monitor for $140 (New low), more

- Feb. 22nd 2020 10:51 am ET

$140
0

Amazon is offering the Sceptre 24-inch Curved 1080p 144Hz Monitor (C248B-144R) for $139.97 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon price we have tracked by $18. If you’ve been wanting to add a curved screen to your gaming setup, this monitor is worth a look. It sports a 144Hz refresh rate and support for AMD FreeSync, which aims to deliver smooth video and keep up with fast-paced games. Inputs include HDMI, DisplayPort, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another monitor on sale.

We also spotted the Acer 23.6-inch Curved 1080p 144Hz Monitor (ED242QR) for $140 shipped at Newegg. That’s $40 off what its been averaging and is a match for the lowest price we’ve tracked. DisplayPort, HDMI, and DVI inputs can be found along the back. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

No matter which display you decide on, a pack of Endust Screen Wipes for $5 is bound to pair nicely with it. A total of 42-wipes come in the package, each of which is pre-moistened. A soft, non-abrasive alcohol is used which “dries streak free.”

Sceptre 24-inch Curved Monitor features:

  • 24-inch 1800R Curved Gaming Monitor 1920 x 1080 Resolution
  • Up to 144Hz Refresh Rate AMD FreeSync Compatible
  • HDMI, DVI, DisplayPort

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$140
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
monitor

monitor
Sceptre

About the Author