Refresh your cookware in today’s T-fal Gold Box from $21 (Up to 30% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off select T-fal cookware. One standout is the T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick 12-Inch Fry Pan with Lid (E76598) for $22.80 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $33 and $40, today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in over a year and the best we can find. Features include a hard anodized treatment which provides a scratch resistant, non-stick cooking surface. You’ll also find riveted silicone handles, a vented tempered glass lid, and a dishwasher/oven-safe (up to 400-degrees) design. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,300 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s T-fal sale for more cookware deals from under $25. There are some great options in there including the 10-inch version of today’s lead deal at $21.29, which is well under the usual $31+ price tag. The 17-Piece Cookware Set is also seeing a notable price drop today at $124.94, down from the regular $178 and a new Amazon all-time low. Rated 4+ stars from thousands.

However, if it’s just a simple frying pan you’re after, this 11-inch Utopia Kitchen model will only run you $15 Prime shipped. It carries solid ratings and features a non-stick surface, a dishwasher-safe design, plus a “wobble-free bakelite handle.”

Head over to our Home Goods Guide for even more.

T-fal Ultimate Anodized 12-Inch Fry Pan:

Built to perform: A true workhorse in the kitchen, hard anodized aluminum retains perfect heat and has a much stronger protective layer than the original metal, making it corrosion and scratch resistant, plus it won’t react to acidic foods

Heat mastery system: T fal’s heat mastery system is a 3 ingredient recipe for perfectly delicious cooking results every time; superior and longer lasting non stick coating, an anti warping, even heat base and patented thermo spot technology

Thermo spot indicator: The ring around the spot turns solid red to show when pans are perfectly preheated and ready for ingredients to be added proper preheating is key to sealing in flavor and cooking food evenly

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!