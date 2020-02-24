Grab that networking and storage product upgrade in today’s Gold Box

Today only as part of its Gold Box, Amazon offers a variety of networking and portable storage products at all time low prices. Some standouts to get you started:
- Linksys WHW0303 Velop Mesh Router 3-pack: $279.99 (44% off)
- Netgear Orbi Mesh: $186.99
- HP 256GB mx330 Class 10 U3 microSDXC Flash Memory Card: $27.99
- Netgear 500Mbps Docsis 3.0 Cable Modem: $71.99 (stop paying rental fees!)
- Netgear 1.8Gbps Router: $84.99 (Clip $15 coupon)
