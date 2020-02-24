SKIL’s plug-in 7A drill is a must-have for DIYers at $30 (Reg. up to $50)

Amazon is offering the SKIL 7.0A 1/2-inch Corded Drill (6335-02) for $29.99 shipped. While Amazon regularly charges $50 for this model, it’s available for around $35 at Lowe’s right now. This is the lowest price that we’ve tracked in years. If you’re looking for a drill that won’t ever die while you’re using it, then this is it. Just plug this drill into a wall and away you go. The powerful 7A motor will drive a screw through just about anything and makes it super simple to finish difficult projects. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Use some of your savings on this pack of drill bits. It’s just $15 Prime shipped at Amazon, and DEWALT is one of the best names in the business. Plus, it’s a #1 best-seller, so you know that it’s a great buy.

Not sure what tools your DIY kit should consist of? Our handy guide walks you through everything you need to consider when picking up your next DIY tool. From what brands to consider to what pieces your kit should include, we lay it all out.

SKIL Corded Drill features:

Poweful 7.0 amp motor for tough applications

1/2 in. keyed chuck to accept large diameter bits designed for woodworking and cutting

Side assist handle for controlled, accurate drilling

Variable Speed trigger for controlled drilling speed

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!