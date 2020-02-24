SKIL’s plug-in 7A drill is a must-have for DIYers at $30 (Reg. up to $50)

- Feb. 24th 2020 8:07 pm ET

Get this deal
$50 $30
0

Amazon is offering the SKIL 7.0A 1/2-inch Corded Drill (6335-02) for $29.99 shipped. While Amazon regularly charges $50 for this model, it’s available for around $35 at Lowe’s right now. This is the lowest price that we’ve tracked in years. If you’re looking for a drill that won’t ever die while you’re using it, then this is it. Just plug this drill into a wall and away you go. The powerful 7A motor will drive a screw through just about anything and makes it super simple to finish difficult projects. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Use some of your savings on this pack of drill bits. It’s just $15 Prime shipped at Amazon, and DEWALT is one of the best names in the business. Plus, it’s a #1 best-seller, so you know that it’s a great buy.

Not sure what tools your DIY kit should consist of? Our handy guide walks you through everything you need to consider when picking up your next DIY tool. From what brands to consider to what pieces your kit should include, we lay it all out.

SKIL Corded Drill features:

  • Poweful 7.0 amp motor for tough applications
  • 1/2 in. keyed chuck to accept large diameter bits designed for woodworking and cutting
  • Side assist handle for controlled, accurate drilling
  • Variable Speed trigger for controlled drilling speed

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$50 $30
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
skil

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide