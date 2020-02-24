These Twelve South MacBook/iPad Pro accessories can be yours from $42

Amazon is offering the Twelve South ParcSlope for $41.99 shipped. That’s $18 off the typical rate there and is the best price we can find right now. While we’ve seen it go for less in the past, this is the best 2020 Amazon price drop we’ve seen. This versatile stand elevates a MacBook or iPad Pro. When using it for the latter, you’ll be able to more comfortably sketch, write, and draw using Apple Pencil. A hole found along the back is perfect for keeping your cables tidy. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

We also spotted the Twelve South BookBook V2 for $62.99 shipped at Amazon. That’s $17+ off typical rate there and the best offer currently available. This stylish accessory disguises a 13-inch MacBook Air or Pro as a book while acting as a protective case. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you’re simply on the lookout for a way to protect a 13-inch MacBook Pro, have a look at Speck’s SmartShell Case for $31. This case keeps your Mac protected from scratches while still sporting a SeeThru design.

Twelve South ParcSlope features:

Elevates MacBook screen for a more comfortable neck-friendly tilt versus laying flat on a surface

Holds iPad Pro (12.9-inch only) at a perfect and secure angle for sketching annotating or editing with Apple Pencil

Open wedge design increases cooling and Airflow around MacBook or iPad Pro

