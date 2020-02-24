These Twelve South MacBook/iPad Pro accessories can be yours from $42

- Feb. 24th 2020 1:00 pm ET

From $42
0

Amazon is offering the Twelve South ParcSlope for $41.99 shipped. That’s $18 off the typical rate there and is the best price we can find right now. While we’ve seen it go for less in the past, this is the best 2020 Amazon price drop we’ve seen. This versatile stand elevates a MacBook or iPad Pro. When using it for the latter, you’ll be able to more comfortably sketch, write, and draw using Apple Pencil. A hole found along the back is perfect for keeping your cables tidy. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

We also spotted the Twelve South BookBook V2 for $62.99 shipped at Amazon. That’s $17+ off typical rate there and the best offer currently available. This stylish accessory disguises a 13-inch MacBook Air or Pro as a book while acting as a protective case. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you’re simply on the lookout for a way to protect a 13-inch MacBook Pro, have a look at Speck’s SmartShell Case for $31. This case keeps your Mac protected from scratches while still sporting a SeeThru design.

Twelve South ParcSlope features:

  • Elevates MacBook screen for a more comfortable neck-friendly tilt versus laying flat on a surface
  • Holds iPad Pro (12.9-inch only) at a perfect and secure angle for sketching annotating or editing with Apple Pencil
  • Open wedge design increases cooling and Airflow around MacBook or iPad Pro

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

From $42
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

iPad Accessories Twelve South

About the Author