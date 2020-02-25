GAP Factory offers deals from just $14 during its sitewide Flash Event

- Feb. 25th 2020 4:36 pm ET

GAP Factory offers up to 70% off sitewide and an extra 20% off your order with promo code ALLYOURS at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Icon Denim Jacket is a standout from this event. Originally priced at $80, however during the sale you can find it for $51. This jacket is timeless to wear for years to come and can be easily dressed up or down. I also really like the slight distressing on it that adds a pop of uniqueness. However, if you’re looking for a women’s option the Icon Denim Jacket is also available for just $48. Find the rest of our top picks from GAP Factory below the jump.

