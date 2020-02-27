Keep everything cold in Lifetime’s 55-quart cooler, now $97 (Reg. $130)

Walmart is offering the Lifetime 55-quart High-Performance Cooler (90949) for $97 shipped. This is down from its $130 list price, going rate of $115 or more from third-parties at Amazon, and is among the best pricing that we’ve seen all-time. Whether you’ve got road trips or days at the beached planned for spring break, this cooler is ready for it all. It has the ability to keep ice for up to 7-days at a time, meaning that it’s ready for the long haul. Plus, with a capacity of 55-quarts, it’ll store everything at the same time. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

For something quite a bit smaller, as well as quite a bit more budget-friendly, we have the solution. The Coleman FlipLid Personal Cooler is a great alternative at right around $10 Prime shipped. Just keep in mind that it’s only 5-quarts, which is just a fraction of today’s lead deal.

However, whichever cooler you opt for, there is one thing that should be in either. This 4-pack of ice packs is available for $13 Prime shipped. It’s refreshable, meaning that it can be used over and over again to keep your goods cold in whichever cooler you buy.

Lifetime High-Performance Cooler features:

Lifetime Cooler – Lifetime 55 quart blow molded cooler features (2) rope handles with blue injection molded grips, (4) feet that are serviceable, drain spout with hose hook up, bottle opener, holes for a lock (lock not included), (2) cam latches that secure lid when shut and up to a 7-day ice retention. Comes with a 5-year limited warranty.

