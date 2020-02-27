For today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Musician’s Friend is offering the Martin Special 28 Style Dreadnought VTS Acoustic Guitar for $2,199.99 shipped. Regularly up to $3,200, you’re looking at a massive $1,000 discount today. This one starts at $2,900 from third-party Amazon sellers with very similar models selling for $3,300 at Guitar Center. This instrument features forward shifted bracing and a vintage sound based on Martin’s 1930’s golden era. It has a tortoise pickguard, antique white binding, a solid Sitka spruce top with VTS processing for that aged tone. Shipping with a hardshell case included for the price, even if this 1-day guitar deal is out of your price range you might want to send a quick message to your buddy that might be interested before this insane deals goes away for good. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Clearly today’s lead deal isn’t for everyone at that price, deal or not. But we have plenty of options below still live starting from $110 if one of those all-in-one Fender starter bundles at around $170 doesn’t do the trick for you. And consider grabbing the AmazonBasics guitar stand at $14 Prime shipped, whichever model you decide on, to show off your new instrument.

More Guitar Deals:

Martin 28 Style Dreadnought VTS Acoustic Guitar:

The Martin D-28 Special VTS dreadnought acoustic guitar was designed to target the highly-collectible vintage sound of Martin’s 1930’s Golden Era. This period in Martin’s history is considered the finest acoustic guitars in the world. These world-renown instruments are cherished for their unparalleled tone and considered by many collectors and professional musicians to be the “Stradivarius” of the acoustic guitar. Today, if you could find one of these vintage Martin dreadnoughts, you would expect to pay anywhere from $100,000 to $400,000. For many of us musicians, that’s totally out of our reach.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!