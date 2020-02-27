Vornado’s Vortex Heater has automatic climate control for $80 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the Vornado AVH10 Vortex Heater with Auto Climate Control for $79.99 shipped. That’s a 20% discount from its regular going rate and is just $5 above its all-time low. Winter still has a bit of chill left, and this heater is a must-have to stay warm during it. There’s an auto climate control setting that allows you to easily have the heater turn on and off by itself to keep your room at a constant temperature. Plus, the two heat settings (750W and 1500W) will ensure that you can tailor this to your specific needs. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Save a bit more when you ditch the auto climate control. Amazon has the Vornado MVH Vortex Heater with three Heat Settings for $60 shipped right now. While it doesn’t turn on and off at certain temperatures, it does have an auto-shutoff feature that kills the heat after a specified amount of time.

However, those on a tighter budget will want to check out this 500W AmazonBasics Heater. It’s just $20 Prime shipped and is great for smaller office or apartments if you don’t have $60-$80 to drop on a heater.

Vornado Vortex Heater features:

Gently heat all in the air in a small to medium-sized room through vortex air circulation without using intense heat, similar to how a forced air furnace works, just on a smaller scale.

Intelligently senses how much heat and circulation is needed to maintain set temperature, and makes adjustments automatically so you don’t have to.

2 quiet heat settings (Low/750W, High/1500W) and a fan only option to tailor heat output and energy consumption.

