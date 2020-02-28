BLACK+DECKER’s automatic 15A/12V bench battery charger hits $36 (Reg. $60)

Amazon is offering the BLACK+DECKER Fully Automatic 15 Amp 12V Bench Battery Charger/Maintainer (BC15BD) at $35.98 shipped. Down from its regular $60 going rate, this is a match for our last mention and is the best available. Sometimes, especially during the winter, we can stay indoors and avoid going outside due to the cold. However, this charger and maintainer keeps your car ready-to-go at a moment’s notice, so you’ll never walk out to a dead battery again. BLACK+DECKER also includes a 40A jump-starting feature here, just in case you forget to charge your battery and it dies on you. Rated 4/5 stars.

Ditch the jump-starting capabilities of today’s lead deal to save some cash. This 6V/12A battery maintainer from BLACK+DECKER gets the job done for right around $20 Prime shipped on Amazon.

If you need a portable jump starter to be always with you, it’ll be a little more expensive, so do keep that in mind. You can get one for around $38 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Just know that this isn’t designed to maintain a battery at all, instead, it’ll jump-start you if your car dies.

BLACK+DECKER Battery Charger/Maintainer features:

15 amp bench battery charger maintains and charges any AGM, GEL, or WET automotive or marine 12V battery

Fully automatic high frequency charging delivers 3 stage charging, automatically switching from fast charge, to top-off, to trickle charge

Battery reconditioning feature helps extend battery life; 40 amp engine start helps start your vehicle in about 90 seconds

Equipped with reverse polarity protection; LCD screen displays charging status and battery status with easy to understand icons

Features a patented alternator check which indicates if the alternator is maintaining battery level; ETL Certified for performance and safety

