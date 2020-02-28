Converse Spring Sale takes extra 30% off select styles of sneakers, boots, more

Converse takes an extra 30% off select styles with code SPRING30 at checkout. Converse Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. Update your sneakers with the Chuck Taylor All Star Seasonal style that’s marked down to just $28. For comparison, these sneakers were originally priced at $40. They’re available in several color options and are gender neutral, which means men or women can style them. These shoes will be a staple in your wardrobe for casual outings and pair nicely with shorts, jeans, joggers, or leggings alike. Rated 4.7/5 stars with nearly 300 reviews from Converse customers. Score even more deals by heading below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

Another great option for women is the Converse Coasta Collapsible Heel Low Top Sneaker. Originally priced at $32, however during the sale you can find it for $23. Its all white appearance is great for spring and is extremely versatile.

Our top picks for women include:

