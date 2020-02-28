Do your own car work with this CRAFTSMAN floor jack + stands at $42 (Reg. $50)

CPO via eBay Daily Deals is offering CRAFTSMAN 2-1/4 Ton Floor Jack with 2-1/4 Ton Jack Stands (950140) for $41.76 shipped. For comparison, both Walmart and Amazon have this set for around $60, and Sears sells it for $50 right now. This is the best available and a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re someone who likes working on their own vehicle, this kit is for you. There’s nothing like jacking your car up, crawling under it, and changing the oil by yourself. This kit gives you the jack to lift your car and the stands to keep it raised up and ensure that you stay safe. Rated 4/5 stars.

Should you just need jack stands, then we have a way for you to save some cash. A 2-pack of AmazonBasics Jack Stands is just $25.50 shipped. While they boast a 2-ton capacity instead of 2-1/4 ton, they’ll get the job done just the same.

However, if you do opt for today’s lead deal, then use a bit of your savings to pick up a 4-way tire iron. This lug wrench is under $10 Prime shipped and includes four different sizes so you can easily remove the tire off nearly any vehicle.

CRAFTSMAN Floor Jack with Stands features:

Delivers strength, durability and a portable design you can trust

Kit includes a steel floor jack and 2 steel jack stands and manual

Jack stands combined support up to 2-1/4 Tons

